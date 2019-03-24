WATCH: MSNBC Hosts Suspect Mueller Has Been Compromised, Report Shows ‘Seeds Of A Cover Up’

he MSNBC hosts have blown the lid off the real story behind the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials to impact the outcome of the 2016 presidential election: host Joy-Ann Reid suggested that Attorney General William Barr has orchestrated a “cover up” designed to protect the President.

https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1109529653163679744

Mediaite captured the exchange involving Reid and Above the Law editor Elie Mystal, as well as former Watergate proscutor, Nick Akerman. In it, it appears neither Reid nor Mystal are able to wrap their minds around the idea that the completed report may exonerate the President and key members of his campaign team of charges that they illegally manipulated the election outcome.

"Is Trump's flunky going to release a report that might be damaging to his sugar daddy? I don't think so," Mystal mused.