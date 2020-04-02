Alyssa Milano teams up with Democrats to call for mail-in voting: ‘November is coming’

Hollywood actress-turned-loudmouth liberal activist Alyssa Milano has jumped on the leftist train of shamelessly politicizing the coronavirus pandemic by using it to call for mail-in voting to become the norm during the upcoming election.

“Demand vote by mail now. #NovemberIsComing,” Milano tweeted alongside a video montage that argues voters should be able to vote by mail both during the pandemic and beyond it.

Many other Democrats are calling for mail-in voting as well, including two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. “Congress needs to act to make voting by mail the norm going forward, with the specifics outlined by election expert Marc Elias below to make it accessible for all,” Clinton tweeted last month. – READ MORE

