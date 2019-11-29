Alyssa Milano Rips ICE For Sting Operation Using Fake University. It Was Created Under The Obama Administration.

On Monday, alerted that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrested roughly 250 students since January on immigration violations as part of a sting operation involving a fake university, actress Alyssa Milano, a fervent opponent of ICE, tweeted, “OH MY GOD. ICE has arrested about 250 students who were enrolled at a fake university set up by ICE to lure in students.”

OH MY GOD. ICE has arrested about 250 students who were enrolled at a fake university set up by ICE to lure in students.https://t.co/2P8iZtnMGB — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 27, 2019

Someone might alert Milano —a strident voice consistently ripping the Trump administration for its immigration policy — of one little fact: the University of Farmington in Michigan was created during the Obama Administration in 2015. The sting operation was code-named “Paper-Chase.” The Detroit News reported in January 2019 that eight “recruiters” for the university who hailed from India were charged with visa fraud and harboring aliens for profit. Those eight recruiters allegedly made more than $250,000 from the university, in lieu of recruiting students.

Prosecutors argued that the students enrolled in the university so they could retain their student-visa status and stay in the U.S. despite being aware "that they would not attend any actual classes, earn credits or make academic progress towards an actual degree," as The New York Times reported. The Times said the recruiters were "accused of enlisting at least 600 people to enroll in the school."