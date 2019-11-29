Trump says peace talks with Taliban have resumed during surprise visit to Afghanistan

n a surprise trip to Afghanistan on Thursday, President Trump said that the United States has reopened peace talks with the Taliban – just three months after the president scuttled negotiations between Washington and the Afghan insurgents following a terror attack that killed 11 people, including one U.S. soldier.

Trump, who made his first trip to Afghanistan under a veil of secrecy for security reasons, told troops gathered at the Air Force base for Thanksgiving dinner that the Taliban “wants to make a deal very badly.”

“We’re going to stay until such time as we have a deal, or we have total victory, and they want to make to make a deal very badly,” Trump said. “The Taliban wants to make a deal — we’ll see if they make a deal. If they do, they do, and if they don’t they don’t. That’s fine.”

The president also reaffirmed his commitment to bring the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan down to about 8,600 – from about 12,000 to 13,000.

“We’re bringing down the number of troops substantially,” he said.

Earlier in the day, however, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said no decisions had been made on troop reductions, but there were several options, including going down to 8,600,

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., traveled with the president on a 13-hour overnight trip on Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to Afghanistan on Wednesday.