    ALYSSA MILANO: REPUBLICANS ARE ‘ATTACKING NANCY PELOSI’ BECAUSE THEY’RE ‘ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED OF HER’

    Alyssa Milano said she’s tired of Republicans “attacking [Democratic House Minority Leader] Nancy Pelosi” and claimed that it’s only because they’re “absolutely terrified of her.”

    “Can you do me a favor? Can you retweet this if you’re sick of Republicans attacking Nancy Pelosi? They only attack her, because they’re absolutely terrified of her. They should be,” the 45-year-old actress tweeted Wednesday to her millions of followers.

    “Listen to a new #DworkinReport below,” she added, along with a link to a story under a headline that read, “EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Pelosi just revealed the Democrats’ plan to win back the House.”- READ MORE

     

