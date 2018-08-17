ICE Arrests 45 in Houston Area During ‘At-Large Criminal’ Roundup

Houston, Texas — Federal Officers Arrested 45 Illegal Immigrants In The Houston Area During A Five-day Operation. Forty-two Had Previous Criminal Convictions And 15 Were Previously Deported.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers carried out a five-day operation in the Houston area that targeted “at-large criminal aliens” and those with previous deportations. During the operation, ERO officers arrested 45 illegal immigrants, according to ICE.

“Our primary focus with conducting targeted immigration enforcement operations is to improve public safety by removing criminal aliens from our local communities,” ERO Houston Field Office Director Pat Contreras said in a written statement. “The dedicated immigration enforcement officers who conducted the operation did just that by taking 42 dangerous criminal aliens off the streets.”

ICE stated that 15 of those arrested were previously been deported. Forty-two had criminal histories which included convictions for "serious or violent crimes." Those convictions include rape, child exploitation, robbery, drug trafficking, and assault.