Alyssa Milano After She Looked Ted Cruz ‘in the Eye’ on Gun Issues: He ‘Isn’t a Villain’ (VIDEO)

Alyssa Milano to Sen. Ted Cruz: “Your stance has made you almost like this caricature of a villain, and that’s why this meeting was so important for me, because I wanted to look at you in the eye and know that you’re really a human with a heartbeat.” https://t.co/4oLjxn2bRy pic.twitter.com/NlDNUZMCWd — The Hill (@thehill) September 12, 2019

After meeting with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) last week to discuss gun control, outspoken leftist actress Alyssa Milano had some nice things to say about the GOP senator.

The two had agreed to meet in Washington, D.C., to discuss how to reduce gun violence and mass shootings in this country.

Also on their agenda was a discussion of Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

The conversation was “largely amicable,” as the Washington Examiner reported.

And Milano even said that Cruz “isn’t a villain.” – READ MORE