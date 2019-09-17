“It’s Been Grim”: Kamala Harris Debate Performance Fails To Impress Major Donors

Kamala Harris’ obviously scripted and generally bizarre performance at the September 12th debate has her major donors on the fence about her future and whether or not they can dedicate themselves to her cause alone, according to CNBC.

Her close supporters had acknowledged that if Harris didn’t “come out swinging” against her opponents and “clearly define her policies”, that wealthy donors could begin to shy away from her. Now, that’s looking like exactly what has happened.

After desiring to see Harris continue attacking her opponents, as she did against Joe Biden in the first debate, supporters and uncommitted contributors are now “not convinced” that they can support her.

But one source told CNBC that major California fundraisers were having trouble getting donors to back Harris prior to the debate – and that this opinion didn’t change after the debate.

The source said: “I don’t think anything has changed, and it’s been grim. Donors believe that on the debate stage Harris is still unclear about her message and strategy. They liked the Trump focus, but there was too much odd laughter and canned lines.” – READ MORE