Alyssa Milano, 49 celebrities threaten Georgia with ‘loss of billions’ over new abortion bill

Alyssa Milano shared a letter signed by 50 prominent Hollywood celebrities threatening to boycott filming in the state of Georgia over a new abortion bill that’s poised to become law.

The star called on the film and TV industry to stop giving the state its business due to the new “heartbeat bill” that the Georgia Senate passed earlier this month. The bill seeks to limit abortions to six weeks after conception unless the pregnancy was conceived through rape or incest.

Milano is sharing the letter she sent to both Georgia Governor Brian Kemp as well as Georgia House Speaker David Ralston Thursday morning that threatens the state with the loss of “billions of dollars” if the bill, titled H.B. 481, becomes law.

“As actors, our work often brings us to Georgia. We’ve always found your state to be populated with friendly and caring people,” the letter begins. ”We’ve been glad to bring millions of dollars in revenue to support Georgia’s schools, parks and communities. But we cannot in good conscience continue to recommend our industry remain in Georgia if H.B. 481 becomes law.” – READ MORE