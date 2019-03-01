Alleged Threats, Bribes, Prostitutes: Growing Scandal Threatens to Bring Down Canada’s Trudeau

Former Canadian Attorney General Jody Wilson-raybould Gave A Bombshell Testimony Accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau And Other Officials Of “veiled Threats” To Force Her To Drop A Case For Political Purposes.

Ms Wilson-Raybould gave testimony before the Canadian House of Commons justice committee for several hours on Wednesday, speaking out against members of staff and Prime Minister Trudeau attempting to interfere with an investigation into the SNC-Lavalin corporation, The Globe and Mail reports.

Accusations that the prime minister and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) interfered with the SNC-Lavalin investigation first emerged on February 7th.

The engineering company, which is based in Quebec, was accused of engaging in bribery in Libya in efforts to secure lucrative contracts in the country.

Since the accusations were made public, further allegations have revealed that the corporation may also have gone as far as paying for prostitutes for Saadi Gadhafi, son of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, during a visit to Canada in 2008.