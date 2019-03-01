Elections Have Consequences: House Passes Major Gun Control Bill

On Wednesday, H.R. 8, dubbed the “Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019,” passed the entire U.S. House of Representatives. As The Daily Wire reported two weeks ago, the measure, which seeks to implement what gun control partisans on the Left often refer to as “universal background checks,” would expand background checks for firearm sales to also include private firearm transfers. There would be some minor dispensations, including firearm transfers among close relatives and loaning a firearm to be used by a gun owner’s friend or relative while at a shooting range.

The bill had previously advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee by a 25-13 margin, and passed the full House by a 240-190 margin. In total, H.R.8 attracted five Republican co-sponsors.

The House passed what advocates call the most significant gun control measure in more than two decades on Wednesday when it approved the first of two bills aimed at broadening the federal background check system for firearms purchases.

The vote on the first bill, dubbed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, passed largely along party lines 240 to 190 with Democrats who control the House cheering as they carried the legislation across the finish line. …

As its name suggests, the first bill did garner modest GOP support, even attracting five Republican co-sponsors. Yet, in the end, only eight Republicans crossed party lines to support the bill. – READ MORE