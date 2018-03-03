Alleged shoplifters on run from cops decide to jump a fence. Where they land will get you chuckling.

One evening last month, police in Peoria, Arizona, approached a man and woman who matched the description of a couple wanted for shoplifting — and the pair took off running, the Arizona Republic reported.

Turns out the couple — identified as 28-year-old Marwan Al Ebadi and 29-year-old Salma Hourieh — ran directly toward the front doors of the north precinct building of the Peoria Police Department, the paper reported.

And it’s not like the occupants of the building is any big secret — a very large “Peoria Police” sign sits above the door the couple ran toward, the Republic said.

Still, the pair continued to run alongside the building and soon hopped a fence, the paper said.

Problem is, upon landing they found themselves in a secured area of the police station, the Republic reported.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *