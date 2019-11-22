Alleged Anti-Trump ‘Whistleblower’ Is Shown Shaking Hands with Obama

A photo has emerged showing alleged Ukraine whistleblower Eric Ciaramella shaking hands with former President Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

The image, obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted on a close friend’s wedding website one year after Ciaramella left President Donald Trump’s White House.

In the photo, the then-Ukraine director on the National Security Council at the White House is shown smiling as he shakes the hand of Barack Obama in front of a portrait of Abraham Lincoln.

A person described by the Examiner as “a Republican close to the White House” cites the exchange as proof of Ciaramella’s deep-state bias.

“This photo confirms that career intelligence and foreign service officials serving at the highest ranks of the Trump White House have their own agenda and their own policy viewpoints,” the source claimed. – READ MORE