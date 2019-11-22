Lindsey Graham Goes After Both Bidens In Sweeping Request For Ukraine Communications

As SaraACarter.com reported earlier, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, (R-SC) confirmed in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News that he is sending a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting the transcripts of three phone calls the senator said then-Vice President Joe Biden had with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Graham said the phone calls coincided with the time frame in which a Ukrainian prosecutor, once praised for going after the head of natural gas company Burisma Holdings – a person Graham said was known as the “dirtiest guy in Ukraine” by one top American official – was fired.

Burisma was the company on which Hunter Biden, the son of the 2020 Democratic candidate, sat on the board.

“I want to know are there any transcripts or readouts of the phone calls between the vice president and the president of Ukraine in February [2016] after the raid on the gas company president’s house,” said Graham.

"After this raid, Hunter Biden kicks in. Hunter Biden's business partner meets with John Kerry, and Vice President Biden on three occasions makes a phone call to the president of Ukraine and goes over there in March and they fire the guy, and this is the same man that the ambassador wanted investigated in 2015."