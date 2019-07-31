Alleged 9/11 Mastermind Could Blow Saudi Role Wide Open In Lawsuit Testimony

If anyone knows where the skeletons are buried contradicting the official 9/11 narrative then it’s none other than alleged terror mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. The Wall Street Journal and others report that he’s ready to spill the beans on Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the worst terror attack to ever take place on American soil as part of a victims’ lawsuit seeking damages from the kingdom as a state sponsor.

A letter filed in the US District Court in Manhattan disclosed an offer to spare Mohammed the death penalty in exchange for his willingness to be deposed by the victims, who are seeking billions of dollars in damage from the kingdom, making it extremely politically sensitive regarding both embarrassing secrets of Riyadh’s role in 9/11 and the potential to severely damage US-Saudi economic ties.

As Al Jazeera noted, however, it’s as yet “unclear if US President Donald Trump, who is close to the leaders of Saudi Arabia, would allow a plea deal for Mohammed to give evidence.” Furthermore, Bruce Fein, former US associate deputy attorney general, explained of the high stakes that, “If the plaintiffs win in this case, it could be hundreds of billions of dollars.” He added, “You have over 3,000 plaintiffs, compensatory plus punitive damages and a jury very hostile to Saudi Arabia, it could virtually bankrupt Saudi Arabia. All their assets in the US and elsewhere could be seized.”

The victims’ lawsuit has been slowly moving forward for years, especially after Congress in 2016 passed the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA), allowing US citizens for the first time to sue a foreign state if that state sponsored international terrorism which harmed the victims.

Notably the declassification of the famous "28 pages" also in 2016, a secret document part of a 2002 congressional investigation of the Sept. 11 attacks, but which had remained hidden from public view since the report's completion and was the only section to deal with the question of a state sponsor, was a huge milestone in further uncovering Saudi complicity.