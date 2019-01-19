All Three Networks Ignore ‘March For Life,’ Cover Pro-Abortion ‘Women’s March’ Instead

On its 46th anniversary, all three major networks (ABC, NBC, and CBS) ignored the March for Life in Washington, D.C., the largest pro-life event in the nation, opting instead to cover the feminist Women’s March rally.

According to LifeNews, despite an estimated 100,000 people being in attendance at the pro-life march along with President Trump’s address to the crowd via video, the left-wing machines could not so much as “give a passing mention to the March for Life” during the Friday morning shows.

“It seems an anti-Trump march happening tomorrow is more interesting to the networks,” reports the outlet. “CBS gave a whole segment to the feminist, anti-Semitic ‘Women’s March’ scheduled for Saturday but didn’t even give a passing mention to the March for Life. ABC and NBC had plenty of time to give to fluff stories Friday morning, from Meghan Markle’s fashion, to ‘nomophobia’ which is an addiction to one’s phone.”

The networks never learn it seems, and have continually blackballed the March for Life. In 2017, President Trump left reporter David Muir speechless when he told him directly to his face that the press refuses to cover the march.

“Let me just ask you while we’re standing outside, could you hear the voices from the Women’s March here in Washington,” Muir asked President Trump during the interview. – READ MORE