Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Democrat Establishment: ‘We’re in Charge’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-cortez (D-ny) Warned The Democratic Party Establishment Friday That Supporters Of The Socialist Green New Deal Are Now “in Charge.”

“If you don’t like the #GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a social media post.

“Until then, we’re in charge – and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats”:

Yup. If you don’t like the #GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis. Until then, we’re in charge – and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats. https://t.co/h3KSJhHqDN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez's tweet came after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was confronted by a group of school children and teenage activists who urged her to support the Green New Deal.