Jamie Lee Curtis: Jussie Smollett ‘Needs Mental Health Help’ (VIDEO)

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Said Embattled Empire Star Jussie Smollett “needs Mental Health Help,” After Police In Chicago Determined That He Orchestrated A Fake Violent Hate Crime Against Himself.

Smollett turned himself over to police on Thursday morning to face charges of filing a false police report, after investigators concluded that he had faked a racist and homophobic hate crime against himself in downtown Chicago last month with the help of two men. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.

“It’s so disturbing, that to focus on the negative seems silly,” Jamie Lee Curtis said in an interview with Access. “He needs some mental health help … and I’m going to let courts and some other people decide what will happen.” – READ MORE