 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 70% tax would hit NFL owners, not players

Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese and Democratic Strategist Robin Biro on mounting calls from Democrats for an increase of the top marginal income tax rate.

New York Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOpens a New Window. said that while NFL playersOpens a New Window. – including six-time Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots – might not be subject to a recent taxOpens a New Window. hike she proposed, wealthy team owners in the league, would.

In response to a joke made by GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas about imposing a top rate of 70 percent on the Patriots to even out competition, the New York Democrat said the average player would not earn enough to be affected.

Ocasio-Cortez, the self-described Democratic socialist, suggested imposing a 70 percent rate on those with incomes in excess of $10 million during an interview on “60 Minutes” last month to pay for a so-called “Green New Deal” — which would be a massive investment in clean energy infrastructure, aiming to eliminate carbon emissions in a little more than a decade.- READ MORE

