Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 70% tax would hit NFL owners, not players

New York Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOpens a New Window. said that while NFL playersOpens a New Window. – including six-time Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots – might not be subject to a recent taxOpens a New Window. hike she proposed, wealthy team owners in the league, would.

In response to a joke made by GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas about imposing a top rate of 70 percent on the Patriots to even out competition, the New York Democrat said the average player would not earn enough to be affected.

The average NFL salary is $2.1 million, so most players would never experience a 70% rate. The owners who refuse to hire Kaepernick would, though. https://t.co/AnST2lCiU9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2019