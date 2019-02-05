 

Roger Waters Rants At Trump: You’re Trying To Destroy Venezuela’s Democracy

On Sunday, former Pink Floyd leader Roger Waters took to Twitter to slam the Trump administration for its actions regarding Venezuela as Waters accused the administration of “trying to destroy” Venezuela’s democracy “so the 1% can plunder their oil.”

The Trump administration has taken a hard line on Venezuela; as Military Times reported, on Sunday President Trump stated that a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela is still under consideration, as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has refused to cede his position to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, the leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly, who declared himself interim president of the country and was recognized as Venezuela’s legitimate leader by the U.S.- READ MORE

