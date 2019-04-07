Alec Baldwin: President Trump Is ‘Neurologically Impaired’

Actor Alec Baldwin is attacking President Donald Trump, this time by claiming the president is “neurologically impaired.”

He believes the world is, or should be, like the set of The Apprentice, where he is paid handsomely 4 doing very little. And that all of his hatred/bad behavior will be shelved by Mark Burnett. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2019

