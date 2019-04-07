Authorities launch probe into who gunned down bald eagle in Arkansas

Authorities are trying to find whoever is responsible for the deadly shooting of a “mature” bald eagle in Arkansas last month, officials said Friday.

The dead bird was discovered on March 28 in Drew County, and the body was brought to the Little Rock Zoo, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said in a news release.

Staff at the facility made the preliminary finding that it succumbed to a gunshot wound, according to officials.

"The female eagle's body was found near a nest, and it is believed that the bird was tending the nest at the time of death," the news release said.


