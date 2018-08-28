ALAN DERSHOWITZ SAYS TRUMP SHOULD STOP WORRYING ABOUT MUELLER AND TURN ATTENTION TO SOUTHERN DISTRICT PROBE

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said President Donald Trump should stop worrying about Robert Mueller and turn his attention to the Southern District of New York case.

“I’ve said from day one that the greatest risk to President Trump, his presidency and his businesses are in the Southern District of New York, not with Mueller,” Dershowitz said on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

“Remember the Mueller investigation all involves issues that have constitutional defenses. You had the right to fire to fire Comey. He had the right to exercise his presidential authority. There is no collusion,” he continued.

“The problem is that with the Southern District there are no constitutional defenses. These are business investigations. And of course the president can’t be indicted, but his businesses can be indicted. They can look into loans that he may have secured, foreign investments, foreign involvements. And he has fewer defenses.” – READ MORE

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz has tips for President Trump on how the weather special counsel Robert Mueller’s federal Russia investigation and the ensuing legal drama involving his former associates.

“Look, my advice to the president — I never gave it to him privately because I’m not his lawyer, but on television — is don’t fire, don’t pardon, don’t tweet, and don’t testify,” Dershowitz said during a panel interview with ABC’s “This Week.” “And if he listened to those four things, he’d be in less trouble than he is today.”

Dershowitz said Trump has the authority to dismiss Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with whom the president exchanged bards last week over the leadership of the Justice Department, but stressed that he would not recommend it.

“He’s perfectly entitled to do so,” Dershowitz said of Trump pushing out Sessions. “I think it would be a mistake to fire anybody.” – READ MORE