Alan Dershowitz: George Soros Asked Barack Obama to Investigate Undisclosed Person

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Breitbart News Sunday this weekend that billionaire left-wing financier George Soros told then-President Barack Obama to investigate someone.

Dershowitz would not identify who, precisely, the target of the investigation was, but said that the name would soon emerge in in a lawsuit that had yet to be filed.

Q: But let me just ask you — you said that George Soros asked Barack Obama to have his Justice Department investigate somebody?

Dershowitz: We’re — that’s going to come out in a lawsuit in the near future. Yeah

Q: Wow, well, we look forward to hearing more about that new.

Dershowitz: That’s not unusual. That is not unusual. People whisper to presidents all the time. Presidents whisper to Justice Department all the time. It’s very common. It’s wrong, whoever does it, but it’s common, and we shouldn’t think that it’s unique to any particular president. I have in my possession the actual 302 form , which documents this issue, and it will, at the right time, come out. But I’m not free to disclose it now because it’s a case that’s not yet been filed. READ MORE: