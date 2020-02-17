CRINGE: Bloomberg Flies Through the Air Like Peter Pan in Another Bizarre Video

Another bizarre video has surfaced with Michael Bloomberg on stage in some discount theater production while he was mayor of New York City.
In this video Bloomberg — who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination — is seen flying through the air like Peter Pan. Bloomberg, decked out in a bow tie and wielding an umbrella, however, looks more like a little kid waiting for the schoolbus in the rain on picture day.
insanely ominous footage pic.twitter.com/58Ao9XxVpM
— jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) February 15, 2020