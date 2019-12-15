Alan Dershowitz explains how the Supreme Court just ‘pulled the rug out of part two of impeachment'(VIDEO)

Alan Dershowitz believes one of the “most important” developments in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump happened Friday.

Speaking with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday, the Harvard law professor explained the Supreme Court — by agreeing to hear a trio of cases involving subpoenas for the president’s financial records — just “pulled the rug out of part two of impeachment.”

“Look, the most important development happened today,” Dershowitz said. “The Supreme Court of the United States absolutely pulled the rug out of part two of the impeachment referral by granting certiorari, by granting review in a case where Trump challenged a congressional subpoena. And the Supreme Court said we’re going to hear this case.”

“Think of what that message is: It’s Trump was right,” he continued. “You don’t have to comply with a subpoena of Congress unless a court tells you you have to comply.” – READ MORE