Al Green: ‘Unfit President Ought to Be Impeached’

Rep. Al Green (D-tx) Said On The House Floor On Wednesday That He Will Focus On Impeaching The “unfit President” While His Colleagues Work On Actual Legislative Issues.

“I rise, Madam Speaker, on behalf of Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution,” Green said. “I rise, Madam Speaker, on behalf of the more than 40% of people in this country who believe that an unfit president ought to be impeached. I rise on behalf of the many people who believe that somehow the voices of those who favor impeachment have been muted. And I want you to know, Madam Speaker, and to those who are listening, I want you to know there is at least one person in the Congress of the United States of America who believes that an unfit president ought to be impeached.”

Green, who introduced articles of impeachment against Trump last year, said he was also speaking for those “who believe that if President Barack Obama had behaved the way the current president has behaved, he would have been impeached.”

Saying that more than 40% of Americans and 80% of Democrats want impeachment, Green said he was also speaking "on behalf of people that believe there is a humanitarian crisis at the border. The many people who believe that babies ought not be confined in small confined places where they have to trip over each other if they want to traverse from one side of the room to the other."