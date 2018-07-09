Airline uses tape to repair ‘cosmetic’ window damage

– A representative from Southwest Airlines says tape is an FAA-approved solution for certain cosmetic issues on commercial aircraft.

The photo shows an airplane window with tape surrounding the bottom half of the sliding sunshade enclosure.

When asked, a representative from the Dallas-based airline said they were unable to verify the details of the exact plane’s maintenance records, but “the photo appears to show an FAA-approved adhesive tape used to secure superficial/cosmetic materials within the cabin environment.”

“In this case, it appears to be the frame of a passenger sunshade, which is a movable part that is replaced during FAA-approved maintenance of the cabin interior,” the Southwest spokesperson said. “The tape isn’t a permanent solution and in no way replaces or impacts the performance of the multiple and redundant layers that comprise a passenger window in the passenger cabin of the fuselage.” – READ MORE

