Trump ‘Close to Determining’ No Mueller Interview, Giuliani Says

President Donald Trump’s legal team is “close to determining” that he won’t agree to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into allegations the chief executive’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russian interests, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Sunday.

“The New York Times reported that President Trump won’t agree to an interview with Robert Mueller unless Mueller first proves he has evidence that President Trump committed a crime. That was based on an interview with you. Is that the current condition,” ABC News’ “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani, a member of Trump’s legal team.

“Yes, but I have to modify that a bit. Look at my quote. My quote is not evidence of a crime, it’s a factual basis for the investigation. We’ve been through everything on collusion and obstruction. We can’t find an incriminating anything,” Giuliani replied.

Giuliani insisted that Mueller’s team needs to show Trump’s lawyers that there was a legitimate “basis for this investigation,” especially since “we now know it was started from biased” roots. – READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani on Sunday called special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election “the most corrupt investigation” he has ever seen.

“This is the most corrupt investigation I have ever seen, that the Justice Department is allowing to go forward,” the former New York City mayor said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

When pressed on whether or not President Donald Trump would sit for an interview with the special counsel, Giuliani, who joined his legal team earlier this year, stated that he didn’t think it would be wise due to the bias he believes Mueller has against the president.

“The reality is that there are biases that have to be explored surrounding Mueller,” he continued. “And then how could you expect us to just walk our client like a lamb going to the slaughter? We wouldn’t be lawyers if we would do that.” – READ MORE