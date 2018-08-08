After Singing & Dancing to Celebrate Harboring Illegals, Philly Mayor Released an ILLEGAL ALIEN Who THEN Raped a Young Girl

Remember the video footage of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney dancing and singing in his office because the city had become an official Sanctuary City?

A 13-year-old girl won’t soon forget what the Shanty Irish mayor did.

I know this seems like a story out of California, but it’s actually Philadelphia. The City of Brotherly Love recently terminated an information-sharing contract with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, but it turns out they’ve been uncooperative with immigration officials since before it was cool. Philadelphia ignored an ICE detainer on an illegal alien and released him into the public. This scumbag then proceeded to rape a young girl. Maybe it’s time for liberal cities to be honest about who they are offering sanctuary to.

Juan Ramon Vasquez was deported to this native Honduras in 2009. He illegally re-entered the United States and was arrested in 2014 by the Philadelphia PD on non-immigration related charges. As a previously deported illegal alien, ICE placed a detainer on him, but Philadelphia did not honor that. Instead of being deported again, Vasquez was cut loose and used that “get out of jail free” card to prey upon a young child.

Not long after his release from Philadelphia custody, Vasquez was arrested again and charged with deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, indecent assault on person less than 13, indecent exposure, and simple assault. There are no more details about this crime, but judging from the charges, it’s pretty horrifying. Vasquez was convicted of these crimes and is currently serving 8-20 is state prison, which doesn’t seem like enough for raping a young girl. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1

downtrend.com