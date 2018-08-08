LeBron James’ I Promise public school set to cost taxpayers $8 MILLION a year; District Official Says Lebron is Taking All the Credit But Paying Only 25%

The I Promise public school that LeBron James opened for disadvantaged youngsters in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, will eventually end up costing district taxpayers roughly $8 million each year.

Akron school district spokesman Mark Williamson said: ‘The coverage made it look like the whole thing is his. He did a lot, but taxpayers should know it’s their investment too.’

Taxpayers will foot the bill because the school is a joint effort between Akron Public Schools, which covers the daily running of the school, and LeBron’s foundation.

But the Akron district will actually end up paying around 75 percent of costs – $8 million – once it is fully established.

The district will hire and pay the teachers and administration and pupils will ride district buses to school. READ MORE:

