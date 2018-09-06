After Leftists Smear Woman At Kavanaugh Hearing As White Supremacist, Her Attorney Husband Issues Fierce Response

As reported by The Daily Wire on Tuesday, leftists went full-crazy at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing and, among other insane things, smeared a woman sitting behind Kavanaugh as a white supremacist. The internet erupted with conspiracy theories that Zina Bash, a former Kavanaugh clerk, flashed a “white power” sign, apparently giving a nod and wink to her white supremacist, Kavanaugh-supporting brethren. (In reality, she randomly rested her right hand on left arm, but TRUMP!)

Hours later, Mrs. Bash’s husband, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash, unloaded on the despicable leftists spreading such falsehoods about his part-Mexican, part-Jewish wife.

“The attacks today on my wife are repulsive,” started Mr. Bash. “Everyone tweeting this vicious conspiracy theory should be ashamed of themselves. We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing.”

“Zina is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side,” he continued. “She was born in Mexico. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. We of course have nothing to do with hate groups, which aim to terrorize and demean other people — never have and never would.”- READ MORE