Town Suffering Economic Hardship After Restaurant Kicked Sarah Sanders Out

The town that is home to the restaurant that refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is suffering economic woes after receiving lots of negative publicity over the incident.

Rockbridge Regional Tourism approved a move that will boost its digital marketing campaign an “additional $5,000 per month from the office’s emergency fund,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

“For a town our size, it was a significant impact,” Williams said. “We would certainly try to portray ourselves as a friendly, welcoming place. And focus our marketing toward accomplishing that goal.”

The controversy ignited in June after Sanders tweeted about the incident, writing: “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so”- READ MORE