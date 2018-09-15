After Last-Minute Accusations Surface Against Judge Kavanaugh, These Women Set the Record Straight

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) made waves on Thursday after she released a statement saying she had received a tip that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh had committed an offense that required her to contact federal law enforcement.

On Friday, the Senate Judiciary Committee released a letter signed by 65 women who were also in high school at the same time as Kavanaugh:

We are women who have known Brett Kavanaugh for more than 35 years and knew him while he attended high school between 1979 and 1983. For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect. We strongly believe it is important to convey this information to the Committee at this time.

[…]

We knew Brett well through social events, sports, church, and various other activities. Many of us have remained close friends with him and his family over the years. Through the more than 35 years we have known him, Brett has stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity. In particular, he has always treated women with decency and respect. That was true when he was in high school, and it has remained true to this day.