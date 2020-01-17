After GOP Suggests Hunter Biden May Testify, Dems Bristle He’s Not ‘Relevant’

On Wednesday, asked if she was prepared for the possibility of Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and current presidential contender Joe Biden, testifying in the impeachment trial of President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi relinquished the microphone to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, who claimed the Democrats were prepared for such an eventuality but immediately bristled that Hunter Biden was not a “relevant” witness to the inquiry.

Nadler answered that the Democrats were “prepared”: We are prepared, but the relevant question is relevance. Is relevance. In any trial, you call witnesses who have information about the allegations, about the charges. The allegations, for which there is a mountain of evidence, are that the president betrayed his country by trying to extort the (sic) Ukraine by withholding $391 million dollars in military aid that Congress had voted in order to get Ukraine to announce an investigation of a domestic political opponent. That’s the allegation.