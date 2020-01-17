‘Absolutely Correct’: Obama’s National Security Adviser Praises Trump For Killing Soleimani (VIDEO)

Retired Marine General Jim Jones, former President Barack Obama’s National Security Adviser, praised President Donald Trump in an interview this week for killing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, saying that the decision was “absolutely correct” while essentially adding that the president should not listen to Democrats on this issue.

“I think what the administration did in the Soleimani case is absolutely correct,” Jones said on Sunday at an Atlantic Council event. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Obama’s national security adviser, James L. Jones, says Trump was “absolutely correct” to kill Soleimani. “I give him credit for that, it was the right thing to do … it’s a potential game changer.” pic.twitter.com/5Z7xVymQJh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2020

A reporter asked Jones, “Do you wish that you had done it in your time in government?”

“Well, I think we were doing it in the sense that we were really looking hard for Osama bin Laden,” Jones responded. “While I was in the White House, we found the found the house that he was and took another year to be pretty sure that he was there. So, I think the Obama administration tried to find the terrorist that was the most wanted guy in the world.” – READ MORE