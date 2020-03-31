After Congressional Coronavirus Meetings, Pelosi Bought $5 Million in Amazon Stock Before U.S. Retailers Were Forced to Close; And She Already Made Millions

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband are cashing in already on $5 million of Amazon stock purchased during the time frame that closed-door coronavirus meetings were being conducted in Congress.

As of Tuesday morning, the Pelosi stock purchase had already earned the couple $1.1 million in less than 10 weeks. The Amazon share price climbed close to $2,000 on Tuesday. Paul Pelosi, the speaker’s husband, got in at a price of $1,600 per share and grabbed 3,000 shares on Jan. 17, according to financial disclosure filings.

Additionally, Paul Pelosi held 40 additional call options on Amazon stock too and sold those on Jan. 17 as well, netting him between $500,000 and $1 million, filings shows.

That’s like a quick $2 million in profit. Where is William Barr? Paging AG Barr …

