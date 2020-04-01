SHOCK: DOJ’s Rosenstein Killed Massive Criminal Indictment Charging Walmart For Trafficking Opioids; Retail Giant’s Pharmacies Operated As Alleged “Pill Mills”

On the heels of Attorney General William Barr’s big show splash indictment against Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro this week for alleged drug trafficking comes disturbing news about the Justice Department’s rigged investigation of Walmart’s massive illegal distribution of opioids right here in the United States.

While the folks in the Justice Department want you to focus on Maduro — who they may never even arrest — they want to distract from the growing Walmart scandal where Rod Rosenstein killed a viable and large criminal investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration into Walmart which the DEA had determined the retail giant’s pharmacies were serving as opioid pill mills in over 30 states, according to details revealed on the Thomas Paine Podcast on Wednesday. One decorated Justice Department veteran resigned after Rosenstein squelched the criminal probe, citing Walmart had effectively killed Americans and his employer was covering it up. And disturbing questions linger about this Justice Department and how Walmart escaped criminal prosecution of what was a slam-dunk landmark case. Listen Below.