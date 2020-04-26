After 50+ Coronavirus Press Conferences Trump Asks: Why Have Daily Press Conferences for ‘Lamestream’ Media?

President Donald Trump did not hold a daily press conference Saturday, expressing his frustration with the process.

The White House has held at least 50 press conferences with the Coronavirus Task Force in the past two months, according to the White House Youtube channel.

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The daily press briefings have been a fixture of the Trump White House for the last few weeks during the coronavirus pandemic, even during the weekends.

Despite some heated exchanges with White House reporters in the press briefing room, Trump’s daily press conferences drew record ratings to cable news channels, especially Fox News. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo continues having daily press conferences that are also aired live on cable news. – READ MORE

