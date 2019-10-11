Adam Schiff’s 2020 Republican challenger vows to propel ‘the viper into retirement’

He’s an unabashedly proud, MAGA hat-toting attorney in the left-leaning throngs of Los Angeles. And he has high hopes of removing Rep. Adam Schiff from his seat in California’s 28th congressional district in 2020.

Meet Eric Early, Schiff’s leading Republican challenger, who minces no words when it comes to his desire to send the longstanding Democratic “viper into retirement and help give Congress back to the people.”

“Schiff could not care less about our district. He has been a carpetbagger since day one, having moved here from somewhere else to run against the then incumbent. In Schiff’s over 20 years representing the district, his record is appalling,” Early told Fox News. “He has done virtually nothing for the District while focusing almost exclusively on staying in power and trying to gain higher office.”

And as impeachment talks gain momentum in D.C – with Schiff in the limelight as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee amplifying concerns that Trump may have violated laws in his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – Early contends that there are questionable Schiff practices at play. But defeating Schiff in 2020 will be a tall order: Schiff won his race with nearly 78.4 percent of the vote in 2018. – READ MORE