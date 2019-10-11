Mitt Romney Rules Out 2020 Run, Says Trump Re-Election Likely

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) confirmed Thursday that he will not mount a primary challenge to President Donald Trump, stating that the president will be the Republican presidential nominee and likely win re-election in 2020.

“There is no circumstance I can conceive of, where I would run for national office.” – Romney. He says Trump will almost certainly be the GOP nominee & is most likely to be re-elected. pic.twitter.com/MagM6rJUQt — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) October 10, 2019

Romney, a frequent critic of President Trump, made the remarks while hosting a roundtable discussion on anti-vaping policy at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Three Republican challengers have launched longshot primary bids against President Donald Trump — former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC), and former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) — However, several GOP state parties have already canceled their primary contests. In September, the Utah Republican signaled he is unlikely to endorse President Trump’s 2020 bid. – READ MORE