Adam Schiff Threatens GOP: Talk About The Whistleblower During Impeachment Hearings And Face An Ethics Investigation

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) pre-empted Republican statements about the whistleblower who alerted Congressional Democrats to alleged misconduct on the part of President Donald Trump by issuing a statement Tuesday night, warning House Republicans that mention of the whistleblower would result in an immediate complaint to the House Ethics Committee.

Schiff, per an “impeachment resolution” passed weeks ago, has the final call on witnesses, and, over the weekend, abjectly denied a Republican request to hear from the whistleblower whose testimony is central to the case for President Trump’s impeachment.

The GOP was clear, in its request, that cross-examination of whistleblower was paramount to their defense, particularly given that the Democrats’ case for impeachment seems to hinge on the whistleblower’s claim of having received information about an alleged quid-pro-quo agreement between President Trump and Ukrainian officials, trading foreign aid for assurances that Ukranian prosecutors were looking into whether former Vice President Joe Biden used his clout as part of the Obama Administration to pave the way for his son, Hunter, to do business in-country.

Schiff told Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee that having the whistleblower testify and undergo cross-examination would be “redundant” and “unnecessary” and that “the individual’s appearance before us would only place their personal safety at grave risk.” – READ MORE