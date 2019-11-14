Megan Rapinoe Praises Colin Kaepernick While Accepting Women Of The Year Award

Famed U.S. women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe used her Glamour Women of the Year acceptance speech to praise former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Without first naming Kaepernick, Rapinoe began her speech by thanking the person “I don’t feel like I would be here without,” describing this person as “someone whose courage and bravery was so bright and so bold, a person filled with conviction, unafraid of the consequences because he knew it really wasn’t about playing it safe, it was about doing what was necessary and backing down to exactly nobody,” she said, as reported by The Huffington Post.

Megan Rapinoe went on to say that Colin Kaepernick had been banned from football, arguing that it’s unfair she enjoys success in her political activism while he remains blacklisted.