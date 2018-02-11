Adam Schiff fires back at Trump over memo: ‘Mr. President, what you call ‘political’ are actually called facts’

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, shot back at President Trump for calling the Democrats’ rebuttal memo to the Republican report on alleged FISA abuses “very political.”

“Mr. President, what you call ‘political’ are actually called facts, and your concern for sources and methods would be more convincing if you hadn’t decided to release the GOP memo (‘100%’) before reading it and over the objections of the FBI,” Schiff, D-Calif., tweeted Saturday.

He was responding the president, who tweeted earlier in the day that the Democratic memo, which Trump declined to have released in its current form Friday, was designed to contain sensitive information in such a way that made it a political weapon.

President Trump on Saturday defended his decision to send the Democrats’ memo on the Russia probe back for edits — accusing them of playing politics for submitting a document laden with “sources and methods” too sensitive to make public.

“The Democrats sent a very political and long response memo which they knew, because of sources and methods (and more), would have to be heavily redacted, whereupon they would blame the White House for lack of transparency,” Trump tweeted early Saturday morning. “Told them to re-do and send back in proper form!”

Trump’s remarks came a day after the White House notified the House Intelligence Committee that the president was “unable” to declassify the memo, citing national security concerns.

In a letter to the committee, White House counsel Don McGahn said the memo contains "numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages" and asks the committee to revise it with the help of the Justice Department.