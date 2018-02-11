True Pundit

Chelsea Handler Thinks Trump Should Be Arrested Because He ‘Lies’ — It Backfires Spectacularly

On Friday night, self-described “comedian, TV personality and psychic” Chelsea Handler tweeted out that President Donald Trump “should just be arrested” because “anyone who lies that much, also cheats and steals.”

Then users began responding, pointing the finger right at the candidate Handler supported and her “lies”:

In the name of “bipartisanship,” the comedian-turned-full-time political activist said on Twitter that it’s her “goal” to “sleep with a Republican—voluntarily.”

“It’s going to be tricky,” she added.

Handler claimed in October that she was leaving her Netflix gig to pursue politics full time with the intention of reaching across the aisle to her political foes, though her Twitter feed begs the differ. (By the way, reports claim Handler was being canceled and that’s why she announced her allegedly voluntary departure.) – READ MORE

Left-wing comedian Chelsea Handler appeared on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday to declare her disgust that a majority of white women voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

“I think that the reaction, this #MeToo movement, and this #TimesUp movement, is a direct reaction to Donald Trump being elected,” Handler said.

“I know 53 or 54 percent some argue–of white women voted for Donald Trump, and that made me sick to my stomach, because we’re voting against our best interests. Whereas, you know, 94 percent of black women did not vote for Donald Trump because they knew they would be voting against their best interests.”READ MORE

"I would love to know what your thoughts are on @HillaryClinton & Benghazi"
IJR - Independent Journal Review

 

