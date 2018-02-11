Chelsea Handler Thinks Trump Should Be Arrested Because He ‘Lies’ — It Backfires Spectacularly

On Friday night, self-described “comedian, TV personality and psychic” Chelsea Handler tweeted out that President Donald Trump “should just be arrested” because “anyone who lies that much, also cheats and steals.”

It’s pretty clear that @realDonaldTrump should just be arrested. The idea that each person who is forced to resign from his cabinet is guilty of something @realDonaldTrump isn’t, is ludicrous. Anyone who lies that much , also cheats and steals. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 10, 2018

Then users began responding, pointing the finger right at the candidate Handler supported and her “lies”:

I would love to know what your thoughts are on @HillaryClinton & Benghazi 💁🏼 — Ciara Pence (@mrs_pence16) February 10, 2018

Arrested for what??? Shall we count the lies by Hilliary,Barry,Comey,lynch. Only to name a few. Oh,that doesn't count!!! — debbie s (@debsstar57) February 10, 2018

It’s pretty clear you’re totally unhinged. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) February 10, 2018

In the name of “bipartisanship,” the comedian-turned-full-time political activist said on Twitter that it’s her “goal” to “sleep with a Republican—voluntarily.”

“It’s going to be tricky,” she added.

In my effort to achieve some level of bipartisanship, my goal this year was to sleep with a Republican—

voluntarily. It’s going to be tricky. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 6, 2018

Handler claimed in October that she was leaving her Netflix gig to pursue politics full time with the intention of reaching across the aisle to her political foes, though her Twitter feed begs the differ. (By the way, reports claim Handler was being canceled and that’s why she announced her allegedly voluntary departure.) – READ MORE

Left-wing comedian Chelsea Handler appeared on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday to declare her disgust that a majority of white women voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

“I think that the reaction, this #MeToo movement, and this #TimesUp movement, is a direct reaction to Donald Trump being elected,” Handler said.

“I know 53 or 54 percent some argue–of white women voted for Donald Trump, and that made me sick to my stomach, because we’re voting against our best interests. Whereas, you know, 94 percent of black women did not vote for Donald Trump because they knew they would be voting against their best interests.” – READ MORE