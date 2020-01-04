Actress Rose McGowan Apologizes to Iran for Soleimani Airstrike: I Don’t Side with Morally Corrupt USA

Actress Rose McGowan apologized on behalf of America for the U.S. military airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Tehran’s top general Qassem Soleimani.

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. military, at the direction of President Donald Trump, killed Iran’s most significant military figure, Qassem Soleimani, in airstrikes that struck a huge blow to the Islamic Republic.

Rose McGowan responded by apologizing.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us,” the Scream actress said in a late-night rant

“Thanks a lot, dickhead,” McGowan tweeted at President Donald Trump before attempting to explain how “it is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing.” – read more