Pelosi Decries Trump’s Order to Kill Iranian General, Says Congress Was Left in the Dark

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is knocking President Donald Trump for apparently leaving Congress in the dark on the recent U.S. strike in Baghdad that resulted in the death of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The president authorized an airstrike overnight that resulted in the death of Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, at the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, as IJR reported.

“U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani,” the Pentagon said.

In response to the attack, the House speaker denounced Trump’s orders, as she said it “risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence.”

“American leaders’ highest priority is to protect American lives and interests. But we cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions. Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking a further dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.”

Pelosi continued to note that the actions taken by the U.S. were done without consulting Congress, and she called on the Trump administration to brief Congress "immediately."