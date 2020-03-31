Actress Jane Lynch Pleads To Have Trump Briefings Taken Off Air: ‘Please. Please.’

On Monday, actress Jane Lynch pleaded for news organization to refuse to air White House press briefings from President Donald Trump as we fight the China-originated novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

During the president’s briefings, vital information about COVID-19 is communicated to the public from Trump, yes, but also from medical health professionals like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

“Please stop covering Trump’s briefing/rallies,” pleaded Lynch. “Please. Please.”

Please stop covering Trump’s briefing/rallies. Please. Please. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) March 30, 2020

Some news originations are apparently on the same page as the Emmy winner. For example, CNN cut away during a Trump presser on Monday when the president announced “My Pillow” CEO Mike Lindell will be producing 50,000 N95 masks a day, starting Friday. – READ MORE

