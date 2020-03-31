Belgian woman, 90, with coronavirus dies after telling doctors to save ventilator for younger patients

A 90-year-old woman in Belgium died after refusing critical treatment for the coronavirus, reportedly telling doctors to save her ventilator for younger patients.

Suzanne Hoylaerts from Binkom, near Lubbeek, was first brought to the doctor by her daughter Judith when she began experiencing a loss of appetite and shortness of breath. She was later hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19. At that point, she was placed in isolation, leaving her separated from her daughter.

Hoylaerts reportedly told doctors: “I don’t want to use artificial respiration. Save it for younger patients. I already had a good life.”

She had a low oxygen concentration and required critical treatment. She died on March 22, two days after she was admitted to the hospital, Het Laatste Nieuws, a Dutch-language newspaper based in Antwerp, Belgium, reported.

Judith said her mother was hospitalized last year for pneumonia, lived alone and “took the lockdown seriously,” leaving family wondering how she contracted the novel virus.

Before she was placed in isolation, Judith said her mother told her, “You must not cry. You did everything you could.” – READ MORE

