Entertainment Politics
Actor Rob Lowe Pictured with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Triggers Liberal Firestorm
One of the most insidious tactics of the left when it comes to the Trump administration is something I like to refer to as “de-normalization.” Trump can’t be “normalized,” they say. We can’t allow him or anyone around him to be treated normally.
So fun meeting @RobLowe. Incredibly talented, funny, and very nice guy. Thanks for entertaining us all these years! pic.twitter.com/9WAd2ICeWE
— Sarah Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) May 12, 2018
And then, as if on cue, the Twitter trolls rolled out in force.
and here we NEVER watch another @RobLowe show https://t.co/QFRi5jvmYn
— Yeldeo #d'Resistance (@Yeldeo) May 12, 2018
@RobLowe BOYCOTT HIS SHOW IT STINKS ANYWAY HE FLIES WITH LIARS https://t.co/RF6Ha19APL
— bonnie bawn (@BawnBonnie) May 12, 2018
@RobLowe Oh dear. My opinion of you just bottomed out. Sorry dude but carefully pick your friends. #Heartbroken #NooooRob #SayItAintSo #RobLowePleaseShower https://t.co/2HxffVUMtY
— Judy #BlueWave2018 (@gsojudy) May 12, 2018
WTH @RobLowe why would you be seen with a serial liar and traitor like this? https://t.co/5xoHrMZUuy
— RefugeSquirrel (@RefugeSquirrel) May 12, 2018
Twitchy caught some of the reactions from Rob Lowe fans who were peeved that Rob Lowe triggered them this way. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
One of the most insidious tactics of the left when it comes to the Trump administration is something I like to refer to as “de-normalization.” Trump can’t be “normalized,” they say. We can’t allow him or anyone around him to be treated normally. That means that no matter what, no objective reporting can be done…