Actor Rob Lowe Pictured with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Triggers Liberal Firestorm

One of the most insidious tactics of the left when it comes to the Trump administration is something I like to refer to as “de-normalization.” Trump can’t be “normalized,” they say. We can’t allow him or anyone around him to be treated normally.

So fun meeting @RobLowe. Incredibly talented, funny, and very nice guy. Thanks for entertaining us all these years! pic.twitter.com/9WAd2ICeWE — Sarah Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) May 12, 2018

And then, as if on cue, the Twitter trolls rolled out in force.

and here we NEVER watch another @RobLowe show https://t.co/QFRi5jvmYn — Yeldeo #d'Resistance (@Yeldeo) May 12, 2018

@RobLowe BOYCOTT HIS SHOW IT STINKS ANYWAY HE FLIES WITH LIARS https://t.co/RF6Ha19APL — bonnie bawn (@BawnBonnie) May 12, 2018

WTH @RobLowe why would you be seen with a serial liar and traitor like this? https://t.co/5xoHrMZUuy — RefugeSquirrel (@RefugeSquirrel) May 12, 2018

Twitchy caught some of the reactions from Rob Lowe fans who were peeved that Rob Lowe triggered them this way. – READ MORE

